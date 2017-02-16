Tiffany Trump snubbed at New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump was snubbed at New York Fashion Week for her father’s politics, but actress Whoopi Goldberg’s not having it.

The co-host of The View defended the First Daughter after the 23-year-old received the Mean Girls treatment, when fashion editors asked to switch seats so they did not have to sit with her.

Not only did the seat change disrupt the Philipp Plein show, those present tweeted their stance against sitting next to President Trump’s daughter.

Christina Binkley, a former Wall Street Journal columnist, tweeted the empty seats around Tiffany, while Elle‘s senior fashion editor, Nikki Ogunnaike, tweeted about the chaos backstage.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Whoopi, 61, however, addressed the issue on a segment from Wednesday’s episode of her daytime show.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you,” said Whoopi. “Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Tiffany thanked the Oscar winner on Wednesday on her offer to sit next to her.

“Thank you @ WhoopiGoldberg I’d love to sit with you too!” she tweeted with a smiley emoji.

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

Since then, fashion designer Plein also came to Tiffany’s defense.

“I mean can you blame someone, like a family member, can you blame a daughter for having… a father who has the wrong political direction?” Plein asked.