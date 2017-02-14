Tom Cruise’s mother, Mary Lee South, has died

Tom Cruise’s mother, Mary Lee South, has passed away. She was 80.

People confirmed the news noting that South died in her sleep sometime last week after battling multiple health issues as of late.

The media outlet also reported that South was honored by her family with a memorial service at her local Church of Scientology this past weekend.

Cruise’s mother was born Mary Lee Pfeiffer in Kentucky. She met and married Cruise’s father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III and the family lived in Syracuse, New York, where the actor was born. The marriage between South and Mapother ended in 1974 and she married Jack South in 1978.

South always knew Cruise would be a star and fully supported his acting career. Their close relationship was evident when he had her join him on several red carpets.

In addition to her famous son, South is also survived by three daughters Lee Ann DeVette, Cass Mapother and Marian Henry.