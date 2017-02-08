Tom Hiddleston reveals why he wore the infamous ‘I heart T.S.’ tank

After months of speculation, Tom Hiddleston has set the record straight about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift and the photo of him rocking that “I heart T.S.” shirt.

The couple, who were first introduced at the 2016 Met Gala, were immediately met with backlash, as many thought it was a publicity stunt due to the very recent breakup between Swift and DJ Calvin Harris.

Back in July, we reported that “Hiddleswift” were spotted at Swift’s Rhode Island house along with friends to celebrate the holiday. During the trip, Hiddleston was photographed wearing a tank that read “I heart T.S.” and he finally came forward with an explanation about it in an interview with GQ.