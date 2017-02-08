Tom Hiddleston reveals why he wore the infamous ‘I heart T.S.’ tank

Credit: YouTube
After months of speculation, Tom Hiddleston has set the record straight about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift and the photo of him rocking that “I heart T.S.” shirt.
The couple, who were first introduced at the 2016 Met Gala, were immediately met with backlash, as many thought it was a publicity stunt due to the very recent breakup between Swift and DJ Calvin Harris.
Back in July, we reported that “Hiddleswift” were spotted at Swift’s Rhode Island house along with friends to celebrate the holiday. During the trip, Hiddleston was photographed wearing a tank that read “I heart T.S.” and he finally came forward with an explanation about it in an interview with GQ.
“The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ’Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this.’ And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”
The shirt led to many conspiracy theories regarding their relationship, but Hiddleston claims that their relationship was genuine, saying, ““Of course it was real.” He added, “Taylor is an amazing woman, she’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”