We’re still coming down from that surprising Oscar night and ready to begin another week. For your Monday edition of Tonight on TV, some networks will be airing repeats while others will air all new programming. ABC will be airing the anticipated documentary When We Rise. So settle in to your Monday and enjoy what television has to offer this evening.

ABC has a new episode of The Bachelor before the documentary When We Rise. Hulu will begin streaming the documentary Feb. 28.

AMC has one new episode of Humans.

Bravo will be new with Vanderpump Rules and Summer House.

CBS is new with Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts, 2 Broke Girls and Scorpion.

The CW is new with Supergirl and Jane The Virgin.

Head over to FOX for 24: Legacy and APB.

Join Freeform for Shadowhunters and Beyond.

MTV will air two episodes of Teen Mom 2.

NBC is new with The Voice and the pilot episode of Taken.