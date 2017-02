Congratulations! You got through Valentine’s Day and now a new week is upon us. In addition to the return of NCIS: Los Angeles after a two week break, there is plenty in story for you for this edition of Tonight on TV.

ABC is new with America’s Funniest Home Videos and To Tell The Truth. If you want to keep watching after the former airs, the movie Tangled will be on as well.

AMC is new with The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

Bravo is new with The Real Housewives of Atlanta and First Family of Hip Hop.

CBS has plenty on their lineup with 60 Minutes, The Good Fight, NCIS: Los Angeles and Elementary.

Join the Cooking Channel with Dinner at Tiffani’s and Tia Mowry at Home.

E! has a brand new The Royals.

FOX is new with The Simpsons, Son of Zorn, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

NBC is airing a special to commemorate the network’s 90th anniversary.

Showtime is new with Homeland and Billions.

Starz is airing a new episode of Black Sails.