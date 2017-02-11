Even celebrities with A list status need a shoulder to lean on every now and then. It doesn’t seem to matter whether they met as coworkers or have always been friends, their relationships are stronger than someone’s tongue stuck to a frozen lamppost. From their style to the things they do, these celebrities are true BFFs and are killing the game.

Whether they are gallivanting around new cities or grabbing coffee, they always have a good time. Even their Instagram posts are fun and exciting. Some of the duos friendships even remind us of our own crazy relationships. Especially when they are spotted grocery shopping or making each other laugh.

From backstage, to onstage, to around town and online, these friendships are goofy and full of love. We have so much fun watching these pairs slay the runway or take the night by storm. Imagine all the fun vacations and LOL moments between these duos. They even save each other’s lives!

Of course the list doesn’t capture every dynamic duo, but it is a pretty solid representation of all the types of friendships there are. Which one are you and your BFF?