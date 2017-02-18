Happy National Drink Wine Day!

Now, this day is not to be confused with National Wine Day on May 25. Today, Feb. 18, marks one of the best celebrations worldwide! Perhaps this day was established to remind you to not only love win, but also to try new wines.

However, the real purpose is to spread the love and health benefits of wine. In fact, moderate consumers of wine have lower risks of liver disease, type II diabetes, heart attack and stroke. Drinking wine can also reduce cholesterol. What’s that saying again? “A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away?”

Now, we’ve never had an excuse to kick back and enjoy a nice glass of wine, but today is sure going to be a beautiful day to do just that! Be sure to not only drink responsibly, but also moderately.

So, whether you spend today embracing the health benefits of wine or visiting a winery, be sure to use the hashtag #NationalDrinkWineDay on social media!

