Top 10 cutest Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner moments!

With Valentine’s Day upon us, how could we ignore Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as a couple?

Joe’s ex, Gigi Hadid, moved on with musician Zayn Malik and so has Joe with his Game of Thrones gal.

From their first public outing to their PDA, we’re rooting for this couple to last longer than a season in Hollywood.

We’re loving Sophie’s support of her man’s band, DNCE and we’re seeing a lot of independence from the couple.

Furthermore, their style is so on point together, whether they’re matching in denim or gym attire. We’re partial to Sophie’s DNCE shirt, featuring a young Joe on it.

While they’re not glued to the hip, when we spot them together, it’s quality over quantity.

Here we’re delving into 10 of the cutest moments from the couple, because after all, Valentine’s Day shouldn’t just be about sweets and flowers. It’s about spending time together, even when work gets you down.