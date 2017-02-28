Top 10 Twitter reactions to Best Picture mix up at 2017 Oscars

The 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, was not without flaws.

The show did not go off without a hitch, because the award for Best Picture was accidentally given to La La Land when Moonlight was the real winner. The cast and crew of La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle, was wrongfully announced because the incorrect envelope was handed to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. The envelope they were given was for Best Actress and read “Emma Stone, La La Land.”

The musical film, however, did not walk away empty-handed. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, a long-time record held by Titanic, and won 6 of the nominations it received. Among the awards La La Land received were Best Director (Chazelle being the youngest director to ever receive this award), Best Production Design, Best Actress (Stone), Best Original Score and Best Cinematography. It missed out though on Best Picture, when it went to Moonlight and while the mistake was caught and righted quickly, it wasn’t without shock and disbelief from the audience in the theater, and audiences at home. People have since taken to social media about what is now being hailed as “the biggest blunder in Oscar history” or “Envelopegate.”

