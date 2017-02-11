Top 13 relationship deal breakers

You’re on a first date and everything is going great. That is, until you discover something about that person that means you will definitely not be going out with them again. It happens to everyone. We all have our own relationship deal breakers that call off any chance of a second date with a person who holds those qualities.

But, why is that? Research suggests that people tend to focus more on the negative traits when surveying a new partner, rather than the positive. A study conducted by researchers from the University of Florida, Western Sydney University, Indiana University, Singapore Management University and Rutgers University concluded that most people believe taking on a bad partner is a bigger risk than forfeiting the date to try to find a good partner.

The study examined exactly what these undesirable traits are that inspire men and women to turn away from a potential partner. They surveyed more than 5,000 men and women. This is a list of the top 13 deal breakers in both long term and short term relationships.