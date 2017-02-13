Top 14 foods to cure a broken heart

It’s a way of life that has been around since the beginning of time. If you have suffered a huge loss, it’s instinct to reach for the nearest snack to curb your disappointment. It’s in our DNA to crave junk food when we’re sad. As it turns out, sugar reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol. And, as we all know, less stress equals more happiness. So even if sugary junk isn’t that nutritious, it makes us happier in our times of need and that’s good enough for me.

Whether you have been through a bad breakup, you’ve been fired from your dream job or something else just as heart breaking, don’t feel guilty about reaching for that sweet treat. You deserve a day or two of a foodie-pick-me-up. So if your go to is chocolate, ice-cream or anything fried here is a list of the best foods that will help shut out the pain.