The top 18 must see Oscar-nominated films

There are 60 films that have been nominated for the 2017 Academy Awards. That’s a lot of movies. If you haven’t been going to the theater religiously for the past year, you probably haven’t seen them all. So, how do you decide which ones to watch before the award show on Sunday? You could just watch the nine films that have been nominated for Best Picture. But, that category typically only includes a specific type of Hollywood production. Sure, they may all be great movies, but what if you want to watch something a bit different? What about the foreign language selections or the documentaries? How do you narrow those down?

Lucky for you, I did it for you. I have narrowed down the list from 60 nominations, to the top 18 must see films. These are the best of the best. The films that will make you laugh and cry and think. From phenomenal acting to a mesmerizing story, these are the films that you won’t regret watching.