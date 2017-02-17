Trailer Park: ‘Fist Fight’ is ready to battle at the box office

Intense thrillers and light-hearted comedies make their way into theaters this weekend. In his new film, Matt Damon learns about the danger on the other side of the Great Wall of China and Ice Cube and Charlie Day face off in one of the biggest battles set to hit the school parking lot.

An angry teacher challenges his easy-going coworker, who tried to get him fired, to a fight on the last day of school in Fist Fight. The nervous, non-confrontational educator seeks advice from other teachers and community members on how to take down his much bigger and angrier colleague as news spreads throughout the school about the upcoming battle in the school parking lot. Ice Cube and Charlie Day star in the one hour and thirty-one minute comedy alongside Tracy Morgan, Christina Hendricks and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The film is rated R for language, sex, nudity and drugs.



The secret surrounding the construction of the Great Wall of China is the focus of the action film The Great Wall. In the PG-13 thriller, European mercenaries get caught up in a battle to save China from mysterious creatures that threaten to cross the barrier. Matt Damon stars in the one hour and forty-four minute suspense film, playing in conventional and 3D theaters.



A young businessman is sent to a mysterious wellness center in the Swiss Alps to pick up his company’s CEO in A Cure for Wellness. While there, he becomes increasingly curious about what goes on at the facility as he uncovers suspicious activity that goes against what the center claims to do for its patients. The thriller runs for two hours and twenty-six minutes. It’s rated R for violence, sex, nudity and language.



Four horror stories are wrapped up into one film with XX. “The Birthday Party,” “Her Only Living Son,” “Don’t Fall,” and “The Box” are all directed by and starring women. The one hour and twenty-one minute horror film is rated R for violence, language and drugs.



A successful gynecologist has trouble finding love in Everybody Loves Somebody. With her parents’ wedding approaching, she’s on a mission to find a date. Running out of time, she asks her coworker to accompany her and pretend to be her boyfriend. As she begins to fall for him, old feelings come back into play when her ex shows up and crashes the party. The PG-13 romantic comedy is playing in limited theaters for one hour and forty minutes.



To accompany The Great Wall and A Cure for Wellness, two more thrillers are entering theaters next week, Collide and Get Out. Also making its debut on Feb. 24 is the new animated kids film Rock Dog.

