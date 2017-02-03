Trailer Park: ‘Rings’ opens in theaters

Comedy is mixed with action and drama in the new films hitting theaters this weekend. Humor is found among serious topics like death and crime. For those looking for a scare, there’s another installment in the Ring franchise.

In an attempt to protect her boyfriend, a young woman accidentally unleashes evil in Rings. After watching the infamous video that will kill her in seven days, she uncovers that there’s another level of the video that will cause even more harm. The PG-13 horror film runs for one hour and forty-two minutes.



A boy, born on Mars and raised by scientists, dreams of going to Earth in Space Between Us. When he finally sets foot on the planet, he finds joy in the simple things that others take for granted. The complications of living on another planet and the Earth’s gravitational pull put a strain on his heart, making his time on Earth short-lived. The PG-13 sci-fi adventure runs for two hours.



Two crooked cops take advantage of criminals in War on Everyone. As they attempt to blackmail a strip club owner, they find themselves entrenched deeper into the criminal world than they expected. Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Pena star in the comedic action film. The one hour and thirty eight minute limited released film is rated R for violence, drugs and language.



Robert DeNiro plays a washed up comic who can’t get away from his famous TV persona in The Comedian. After attacking an audience member during a gig, he is sentenced to community service. There, he meets a woman with her own issues. The two form a bond that helps them overcome their problems. The two hour comedy co-stars Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, Cloris Leachman, Patti LuPone and Harvey Keitel. The limited released film is rated R for language and sexual references.



A man tells his family that he wants to travel to Oregon to be euthanized in Youth in Oregon. His daughter asks her husband to join him on the road trip in hopes that he can convince him not to kill himself. During the ride, he attempts to make amends and help others understand his decision. The unrated comedic drama stars Frank Langella, Billy Crudup, Christina Applegate, Nicola Peltz and Mary Kay Place. The one hour and thirty-nine minute film is available in limited theaters.



More comedy and action is heading into theaters next week with the release of The LEGO Batman Movie, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fist Fight. Feb. 10 is also the release date of the latest Fifty Shades of Grey film, Fifty Shades Darker.

