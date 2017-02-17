Trailer for Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler comedy ‘The House’ released

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler open an illegal casino in order to send their daughter to college.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. have released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy film titled The House. Ferrell and Poehler team up to play a suburban couple who lose the money they had saved to send their daughter to college. In a desperate act to get it back, they open up an illegal casino in their basement.

The House will be Andrew Jay Cohen’s directorial debut. Cohen was a co-writer for Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. He also co-wrote the script for this film with Brendan O’Brien.

This is the first time in a long time that Ferrell will be co-starring with a female comedian of Poehler’s status. The last time Ferrell co-starred with a female SNL alumni was in 1999 for the film Superstar with Molly Shannon.

Hopes are high that The House will be comedy gold. So far, the film seems to be relying on outrageous situations to carry the comedy. While this hasn’t sold audiences yet, the movie will be rated R, so perhaps we’ll be getting more kicks when the redband trailer is released.