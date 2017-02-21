TV personality Jason Wahler and wife Ashley expecting first child

Former The Hills star Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley, are expecting their first child in August.

Wahler made the announcement via Instagram with the photo captioned, “So blessed!”

The couple expressed their excitement to ET, “We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby! We absolutely love kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own.”

Wahler is not the only The Hills star to make such an announcement, in fact, he is one of three so far in 2017! Lauren Conrad spilled her news in January followed by best pal Whitney Port just a mere 10 days ago.

Wahler and Ashley, who wed in 2013, appear to know the sex of the baby, however, they are holding that information close to vest for now. ET reports that the couple plans to host a private reveal party with close friends and family next month.





