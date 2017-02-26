Twitter gives Demi Lovato flack for her ancestry results

No stranger to criticism, Demi Lovato is getting backlash for results of her DNA and ancestry test on Twitter.

Lovato, 24, declared that she was one percent African, after posting a photo of her results on Feb. 24.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH….” Lovato tweeted. However, when Lovato added, “And I’m 1% African!!!!” she drew the most backlash.

The “Confident” singer was quick to apologize when Twitter users were offended.

.@elielcruz I also included the other nationalities. But I understand and respect your point of view and didn’t mean to offend anyone. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

“Just thought it was cool and totally random,” Lovato referred to her test results.

Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y’all are mean af. Twitter sucks. 😔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017



While some Twitter users disliked Lovato’s comments, others mocked the situation by inserting Mean Girls references.

The Grammy-nominated singer once quit Twitter over backlash during the summer but later returned, citing love for her fans.

Recently, Lovato has been focusing on the premiere of her new documentary, Beyond Silence. Serving as an executive producer, Lovato is making strides with the subject matter of mental health.

On a recent episode of The Ellen Show, Lovato said, “I’m bipolar and proud, and I live well with it, and I think that that’s the goal for everyone with a mental illness.”

Lovato further explained, “The reality is, one in five Americans has a mental health condition. So as long as they get the right treatment team in place, and the right treatment plan, then they can live well with it.”