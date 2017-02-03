Twitter user predicts everything from Beyoncé announcing her pregnancy to Donald Trump winning election and more

This is freaky! A mysterious Twitter user has apparently been predicting the future with lots of surprising news months before it actually happened!

The Twitter user only known as @beyoncefan666, has been freaking many people out lately with some wild and accurate predictions that almost no one saw coming when they were first predicted. Exhibit A brings us to a tweet Queen Bey’s fan tweeted out on July 22, 2016 which read, “Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February(2017).”

Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February(2017) — . (@beyoncefan666) July 22, 2016

Yes, that was tweeted by the account in July and of course we did not know then that the singer was pregnant with twins. To have the exact month and year correct is a little spooky. But if you think that was somehow just a lucky guess well then consider this tweet the account posted on Jan. 28. In it, we are reminded that Bey is pregnant, but remember she didn’t announce the news publicly until Feb. 1!

Beyoncé is pregnant. She told me. — . (@beyoncefan666) January 28, 2017

Moreover, the Twitter user correctly predicted that Lady Gaga would be performing during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show before that news was actually confirmed!

Not long until NFL announce that Lady Gaga will be performing at the Super Bowl — . (@beyoncefan666) September 25, 2016

And beyoncefan666 isn’t just all about predicting bombshells in entertainment. The Twitter psychic dabbles in politics as well by correctly predicting Brexit and Donald Trump’s surprise win in the November election with a series of tweets:

In the referendum 52% vote leave — . (@beyoncefan666) June 22, 2016

Haha referendum coming up. Just a heads up: we leave the EU lol — . (@beyoncefan666) June 22, 2016

U.K. Voted to leave the Eu — . (@beyoncefan666) June 14, 2016

Unfortunately Donald Trump will be elected president 🙁 — . (@beyoncefan666) June 14, 2016

hello from the future👋🏽 just to let you know america is currently crashing and burning under trumps leadership — . (@beyoncefan666) July 24, 2016

I would tell you all to go and vote for Hillary but it doesn't matter because I already know that trump has won — . (@beyoncefan666) November 7, 2016

Yeah, we’re still stunned and trying to figure out how they got this all right too.