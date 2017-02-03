Twitter user predicts everything from Beyoncé announcing her pregnancy to Donald Trump winning election and more

February 03 17:54 2017

This is freaky! A mysterious Twitter user has apparently been predicting the future with lots of surprising news months before it actually happened!

The Twitter user only known as @beyoncefan666, has been freaking many people out lately with some wild and accurate predictions that almost no one saw coming when they were first predicted. Exhibit A brings us to a tweet Queen Bey’s fan tweeted out on July 22, 2016 which read, “Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February(2017).”

Yes, that was tweeted by the account in July and of course we did not know then that the singer was pregnant with twins. To have the exact month and year correct is a little spooky. But if you think that was somehow just a lucky guess well then consider this tweet the account posted on Jan. 28. In it, we are reminded that Bey is pregnant, but remember she didn’t announce the news publicly until Feb. 1!

Moreover, the Twitter user correctly predicted that Lady Gaga would be performing during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show before that news was actually confirmed!

And beyoncefan666 isn’t just all about predicting bombshells in entertainment. The Twitter psychic dabbles in politics as well by correctly predicting Brexit and Donald Trump’s surprise win in the November election with a series of tweets:

Yeah, we’re still stunned and trying to figure out how they got this all right too.





