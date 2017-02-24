Two accusers will testify against Bill Cosby in sex assault trial

Updates on comedian Bill Cosby’s trial came on Friday as a judge ruled that a second woman could be present to testify.

The trial, which will be held as early as June, will allow for a second one of Cosby’s possible victims, a former Temple University employee, who said Cosby assaulted her in 2004 at his Pennsylvania home.

Andrea Constand alleges Cosby drugged and raped her when she visited him at his home after he befriended her. Cosby denies her claim and says the sex was consensual. Constand’s accusations are the only ones out of the more than 50 other women who have accused Cosby in recent years of sexual assault to meet criminal prosecution.

The other victim, left nameless, claims she went to see Cosby at the Bel-Air Hotel to discuss her future in acting and that he greeted her wearing a robe and slippers and gave her a pill that he said was safe along some wine. She says she then remembers him sexually assaulting her on the bed.

Cosby’s defense attorney claims this woman had previously rejected the actor’s earlier advances and despite her lack of interest in working in front of the cameras, she decided to go to his home to discuss acting anyways.

Montgomery prosecutors have called for 13 of the other 50 women to testify in the case because it would show “evidence of prior bad acts,” but that request was dismissed to avoid prejudicing jurors.

A hearing will be held on Monday, Feb. 27 for Cosby to change seek a change of venue for the trial as well as seek a new set of jurors.