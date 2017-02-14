The U.S. Department of Education embarrassingly misspells W.E.B Du Bois, blunders apology

February 14 16:08 2017

I get it, we all make mistakes, but when the United States Department of Education misspells an important historical figure, it’s just plain embarrassing.

The error occurred on Feb. 12, when the DOE posted a quote about teaching from none other than W.E.B Du Bois, in which they credited to W.E.B DeBois.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Education Department attempted an apology. It might just be me, but an apology just doesn’t carry the same heartfelt message when it’s misspelled — especially by the department who is apologizing for an earlier spelling error. They have since removed the apology post, but not before the Washington Post captured it, “Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov).”

The Education Department has been in the news lately because of the recent controversial appointment of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who many believe is not qualified for the job. I guess this latest news, her fault or not, firms up that belief.





