Vinyl Theatre preview album with four huge tracks

After a long songwriting process culminating in a pool of over 40 songs, the Vinyl Theatre have announced their sophomore album, Origami, is due May 12.

Milwaukee trio, Vinyl Theatre, took the pop-rock world by surprise with their breakout single, “Breaking Up My Bones,” in 2014. Signed by New York City-based label, Fueled By Ramen, the trio quickly followed in the footsteps of guitar-wielding labelmates Panic! At the Disco and Paramore. Their slightly harder sound puts focus back on the instruments, showcasing their creativity through precision and energy.

In anticipation of the new LP, Vinyl Theatre dropped four new tracks. The band’s ambitious new sound parallels their desire to reach new heights with this album. “A good summation of the record’s lyrical inspiration is just human existence – questioning everything about our time here and being wary of any absolutes,” vocalist Keegan Calmes told Billboard. This boundless uncertainty comes across in one of the new tracks, “New Machines,” an immense and inquisitive song layered with progressive melodies.

True to the album’s central theme, “30 Seconds” expresses the wonder and brevity of life. The song is philosophical and imaginative all at once, as Calmes asks “what’s the point of a memory now if I’m only gonna lose it?” There is a newfound maturity in these four songs that has the potential to give Vinyl Theatre the chance to be recognized by a broader audience. These are universal messages wrapped up in huge, head-spinning hooks. We all find strength through our flaws, and Vinyl Theatre are now brave enough to share those moments of self-exploration and self-doubt with the world.

Rounding out the four-track sampler are “My Fault” and “The Island,” two impressive songs sure to help the Wisconsin trio leave their mark on the pop-rock charts. Each of these new tracks is unlike the other, and even unlike the band’s previous work. Both personal and professional growth is evident in this list of instant grat tracks, leaving fans eager to hear more.

Pre-order Vinyl Theatre’s sophomore album on all major music services and catch the four new tracks below!

