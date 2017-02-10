Viral video shows little girl singing favorite Mandisa song from hospital bed

Ready for a story that will bring tears to your eyes and joy to your heart all at the same time? Then read on and watch this adorable video of this sweet little girl singing her favorite Mandisa song.

Four-year-old Leah Carroll has severe congenital Neutropenia, a rare blood disorder which doesn’t allow the production of white blood cells that fight off infections. Leah has had two bone marrow transplants so far and has been in the hospital now for over 300 days, but despite that and other obstacles the little girl faces she won’t let anything get her down because she is an “overcomer!”

Leah’s mother, Lindsay Carroll, took this video, which has since went viral, of her little girl singing her favorite song by Mandisa.

“My daughter has overcome two bone marrow transplants. She has spent the last 322 days away from her family and mostly in the hospital due to complications. However, she has the joy of the Lord and a love for music,” Lindsay’s post with the video on Facebook said.”Overcomer is one of her all time favs! Someone suggested I share it with you personally! She is such a light to all she meets….I hope she brings a smile to your face, too!”

The viral video certainly has brought a smile to many including Leah’s favorite recording artist. When Mandisa saw the video she shared it via social media and asked that all her followers pray for little Leah. The 2014 Grammy Award winner also sent a special message to her little fan on her Facebook page.

“Leah: You are an overcomer in the truest sense of the word!” Mandisa wrote. “Seeing the joy of the Lord on your sweet face inspired me so much. I’m praying for you, and believe that many of my friends on here will join me. Keep trusting Jesus, and fight on, precious one.”