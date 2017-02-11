‘The Voice’ winner Cassadee Pope engaged

One of the cutest couples of all time has gotten engaged, Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson.

“The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life,” Dawson shared on Instagram Friday evening. “Never been happier. :)”

Pope shared the news as well. The season 3 winner of The Voice uploaded the same picture with the caption, “We’re Engaged!!”

This announcement comes just days before Pope’s attendance at the 2017 Grammys. The singer is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her song “Think Of You,” with Chris Young.

While Dawson hasn’t been nominated for a Grammy he is no stranger to the music industry. He is the drummer for the very successful rock band, All Time Low.

The couple first started dating back in 2009. The two were brought together by her band Hey Monday opening up for All Time Low on the Glamour Kills Tour and it was love at first sight.

Aside from their engagement, the couple did bring a fur baby into the family! His name is Cuppy, and like most adorable dogs does have an Instagram of his own.

Mom and Dad are having a party tonight so I want to make sure they know who’s boss. A photo posted by Cuppy The Puppy (@cuppythepuppy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:05am PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!