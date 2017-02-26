We finally know who killed Wes on How to Get Away With Murder

After 15 episodes of nail biting, guessing and head spinning, we finally know who killed Wes How to Get Away With Murder fans!

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

The killer is…drumroll please…

DOMINIC!

If you’re scratching your head and asking yourself who that is, you are most certainly not alone. He wasn’t even on our suspect list, and we don’t think there’s is a person in the world who saw this shocking finale twist coming, but boy was it a goodie.

For a quick recap, the episode started with a distraught Connor on a run before literally almost deciding to end it all. Later at Bonnie’s house with the crew, he reveals that he “may have killed Wes.” What? Basically, we find out that Connor did got to Annalise’s that night where he found Wes. He tried to save him, but in the process of CPR, cracked a rib, which he thought killed the poor Puppy. He runs out of the house where a man that we’ve never seen is waiting in the car on the phone, telling someone that things got “messy.” Surely he’s referring to Connor, right?

Later in the episode, the same mystery man gets into DA Denver’s and hands him Wes’ phone that he swiped from the crime scene. We find out that it was non other than this mystery man who killed Wes and set the house on fire. Still confused? So were we.

At the very end of the episode, Annalise decided that the only way they all (honestly this really only helps Annalise and Bonnie but I digress), can get off scot free, is if they pin the whole thing on poor Waitlist. Laurel is disgusted and ropes Michaela and Asher into an insane plot to make Charles Mahoney confess to Wes’ murder. When Michaela backs out, Laurel goes rogue revealing that she has a gun and begins to chase down Mahoney. However during her frightening run down an NYC street holding a pistol in her purse, she’s stopped by a familiar face who turns out to be none other than the mystery man that Laurel calls “Dominic?”

Wait so Laurel knows this guy?! YUP. Laurel watches Charles Mahoney get into a cab as she introduces Asher and Michaela to her “family friend” from Mexico that she’s shocked to see, but not as shocked as we are in the next sequence. Turns out, things didn’t get messy because of Connor running away from Annalise’s house, it was because Laurel walked in! The person on the other end of Dominic’s phone call? Laurel’s father! It was infamous legend Jorge Castillo himself that ordered the hit on Laurel’s boyfriend and baby daddy.

So what have we learned from this season? There’s no need to guess anymore when it comes to HTGAWM because this was unthinkable.

Questions for Season 4:

Is Laurel going to keep the baby?

Will Connor and Oliver get married?

Why did Annalise call the kids over to her house anyway?

Why was DA Denver working with Jorge Castillo?

How is Charles Mahoney Wes’ father?

How will Laurel survive this betrayal/will the rest of the crew turn on her?

and finally…Who did Wes call that night???

We’ll find out when How to Get Away With Murder returns for season four in September.