Who slayed the 2017 Oscars red carpet?
February 27 07:56 2017
From veterans to newbies, the 2017 Oscars garnered more star-studded style on the red carpet than ever before.

We saw every designer gown you can dream of with Marchesa and Oscar de la Renta receiving spotlights for their designs. The favorites were endless from Hailee Steinfeld’s return to the Oscars after six years to Brie Larson’s romantic look we can’t get over.

While some nominees were a no-show (imagine what Natalie Portman would have worn!), stars who showed up definitely surprised us.

This year it wasn’t a certain color that brought down the house, but velvet fabric that stars gravitated towards for that va-va-voom look, especially Taraji P. Henson who showed off plenty of leg in her velvet gown.

Take a look at the top 10 outfits we spotted at the Oscars, and see if you agree as we look back at last night’s glamorous event.

