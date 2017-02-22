Who’s Nick Viall’s perfect match? Josh Murray’s answer may surprise you

You may remember Josh Murray as the lucky guy down on one knee on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. Or, maybe you remember his name from his now ex-wife’s tell-all book It’s Not Okay.

At the end of the Feb. 20 episode of The Bachelor, current frontman, Nick Viall, was shocked when he opened his hotel room door to find his ex-girlfriend, Dorfman herself. We don’t know why she is back or what she has to say to her runner-up. However, Murray sure didn’t mince words when asked about the current Bachelor and his ex.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murray admitted that he thinks Nick should’ve been the one to propose saying, “I think they’re perfect for each other, to be honest. Knowing both of the people and who they are, they should have ended up together.”

It’s no secret that the two men don’t get along. Viall became the runner up at the hands of Murray not once, but twice. However, the issues with Dorfman and Murray’s relationship became more clear when Dorfman released her tell-all last year.

“That’s her way of making money and stuff and that’s great,” Murray said of the tell-all. “And if I’ve got to be the fall guy for everything in whatever her stories are, then whatever.”

When asked about whether or not he would release a book to respond he shared, “It’s very tempting to tell the truth. There could be a book written that would be very, very bad but that’s not something I want to do.”

As for his ex, Murray also stated his relationship with her is long over. He said in the interview, “It’s a shame that somebody would have to stoop to that level to make money and have a career, putting someone else down. I have no intentions of ever seeing her or talking to her again.”