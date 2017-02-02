Will Beyoncé perform with Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

You would think that Beyoncé has enough on her plate already now that she announced that she is pregnant with two more Carter babies.

However, it seems as if Lady Gaga has been dropping hints about a possible performance with Bey for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to Yahoo.com, the “Perfect Illusion” singer had the Beyhive buzzing on Wednesday, February 1, when she posted a photo in Houston, Texas, with a caption that read, “Houston You are Beautiful,” followed by the bee emoji.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST



Gaga has to know that Houston is Beyoncé’s hometown and the bee emoji is pretty much her trademark.

So could this mean that Mother Monster and Bey will slay together on that halftime stage this Sunday?

Well we’re not too sure, but it didn’t take long for fans to jump to that conclusion after Gaga’s Instagram post.

People Magazine says, fans swarmed like literal bees commenting with the famous bee emoji everywhere and even tagging the 35-year old Beyoncé herself.

It’s not like these two superstars haven’t successfully collaborated already. In 2009, Beyoncé was featured on Gaga’s smash hit “Telephone” and the song went as far as being nominated for a Grammy.

“TELEPHONE PART TWO PLEASE,” requested one fan on Gaga’s post.

We are also aware that Bey is known for surprises such as debuting her single “Formation” during last year’s halftime show, surprising us this week with her twin pregnancy announcement and randomly dropping her self titled album in 2013.

Gaga has also been posting other little teasers on her Instagram page as well. So I guess it’s safe to say that we’ll be in for a real surprise this coming Sunday!