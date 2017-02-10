Will Smith will no longer be a part of Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ remake

Will Smith has broken ties with the live-action remake of Dumbo, which will be directed by Tim Burton.

You read that right! In case you haven’t heard, Tim Burton, notorious for such films as Edward Scissorhands and Sweeny Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street has signed on as director of the live-action remake from the 1941 animated Disney film, Dumbo.

This isn’t Burton’s first time remaking an animated Disney film of course with Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass already on his resume, the story of a big-eared circus elephant who gets bullied, but learns to accept his flaws when he figures out he can fly-with the help of his giant ears-should be an interesting watch for families and all Disney fans.

There were talks of Smith taking part in the project but due to scheduling conflicts and not coming to an agreement on salary, the actor has parted ways with the movie. Instead, Smith is moving forward with the project Bad Boys for Life, a far step away from the family-oriented kid’s film about a lonesome circus elephant.

Ehren Kruger is the script writer for this remake and is co-producing alongside Justin Springer (Legacy, Oblivion). As of yet no other actors have been reportedly casts for this remake.