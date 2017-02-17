Win a Copy of Carmen Lundy’s Brand New Album ‘Code Noir’!

CODE NOIR, the stunning new CD from critically-lauded vocalist Carmen Lundy, is now available via Afrasia Productions with distribution through City Hall Records. Never one to limit her creative journeys, Lundy explores the realms of Jazz, Blues, Brazilian Samba and Pop with a multitude of messages that reflect not only the complexities of her own mindset, but the disparity of the world at large. Poignant, heartfelt, joyous, shocked, saddened and impassioned are just a few of the emotions conveyed by this wonderfully evocative singer on CODE NOIR in a highly personal musical voyage.

“These songs encompass the musical and artistic influences from the African diaspora and its influence on jazz and other musical genres – the bossa nova, the blues, swing, funk, the exploration into the avant-garde,” says Carmen. “Yet they also encompass the many emotions that are prevalent in this country right now. We are going through tough times with a country that is sorely divided and many of these tracks reflect the feelings that we as human beings are going through on an individual level. CODE NOIR actually refers to the first law ever written by a person in power of a sovereign nation/empire – the King of France Louis XIV – the first law to disallow and make illegal the integration of the African race into white European society.”

Help us celebrate this landmark 15th release and enter to win your very own copy of CODE NOIR!

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: Five (5) winners will each receive one (1) copy of Carmen Lundy’s album Code Noir on CD.

Sponsor: Miles High Productions

Number of Winners: 5

Multiple entries allowed