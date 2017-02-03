Win a copy of Jonathan Cavier’s Debut CD, ‘Premier’!

Pop singer-songwriter Jonathan Cavier recently released his latest single “Comes a Moment.” The song is from Cavier’s debut solo album, Premier, and is currently available to purchase on iTunes and stream on Cavier’s Spotify.

The single is accompanied by a cinematic music video that tells the story of a father realizing that he must let go of his daughter as she grows up and is accepted into college. “Comes a Moment” contains many aspects of Cavier’s sonic thumbprint – from soothing and sparkly acoustic guitars to atmospheric keyboards and Cavier’s catchy melodic hooks. All of this is focused around thought-provoking and inspirational lyrics reminding parents, sons and daughters that certain parts of life’s journey come to an end and at those times “there comes a moment to let go.” Backup vocals on “Comes a Moment” are provided by Wes Hightower, who has worked with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, and many others.

You can watch the “Comes a Moment” music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgvBd_gli2o

Few young performing artists can lay claim to the sheer variety of compositional and arranging skills that Cavier brings to bear… – Gashouse Radio

On Premier, Jonathan Cavier blends influences from Duran Duran to David Bowie and Goo Goo Dolls into a sound all on his own. The twelve songs on Premier merge these artists’ sounds with other variations of pop and rock influences to result in a refreshing contemporary take on pop music. Extracting elements from a wide range of sounds and unique instruments, Cavier hopes to “transport listeners to colorful three-minute worlds,” through his careful composition and thoughtful lyrics.

