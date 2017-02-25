Wiz Khalifa mourns the death of his transgender sister

Wiz Khalifa’s older transgender sister, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, died on Monday, Feb. 20. The sad news has had Khalifa and his family mourning the entire week. In fact, the rapper and his family broke their silence about the news on social media.

The rapper’s mom announced the news on her Instagram earlier in the week. Moreover, her post was of her daughter’s obituary which included a quote from the film Steel Magnolia.



Khalifa, 29, also tweeted on Friday, Feb. 24 about when he learned about the loss of his sister, 32. Khalifa and the rest of his family expressed the love and support they have experienced through this tough time. On his Twitter account, Khalifa said said, “The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this.”

According to her obituary, the grief stricken mother was by her daughter’s side at the moment of her death. And even though her obituary was released, her cause of death has yet to be announced. Even so, the rapper’s sister requested all services to remain private.

Based on their social media posts, it is clear Thomaz will be missed by their whole family.