Woman kicked off plane for having large breasts and showing cleavage (Photo)

A Florida woman claims that she was kicked off a flight from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale for having large breasts and wearing a revealing shirt. Yes, really.

KTRK-TV reported that the 21-year-old woman has accused Spirit Airlines of telling her she had to get off of a plane on Jan. 30, because of her large boobs and cleavage-bearing top. The airline denied that allegation and said she was removed because she was intoxicated, however, another passenger, who witnessed the whole ordeal, defended the woman and said she was treated unfairly and shouldn’t have been kicked off the flight.

“The way they were treating this woman it was like, pick the weak one out of the crowd and pick on her,” fellow passenger Catherine Supp recalled.

The unidentified woman said that she was told by flights attendants to “cover up.”

Supp heard that as well and said different fight attendants kept telling her that until the woman finally said, “I can’t help it, these are my breasts” before asking if a blanket was available.

Spokesman Paul Berry said: “Nobody was taken off a plane because of cleavage, people are taken off of planes for their behavior. The flight attendant made that decision and as she was leaving, she said, ‘By the way, you might want to cover up.’ It was more of a personal statement to her.”

Yes this woman got kicked off a plane for being drunk –or for too much cleavage. You decide! pic.twitter.com/Q8DSnGLk0K — Morning Bull (@MorningBull97) February 2, 2017

Spirit Airlines said they will be contacting the woman to discuss the matter with her.