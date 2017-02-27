The worst dressed at the 2017 Academy Awards

Credit: YouTube

February 27 17:37 2017
There were a lot of strange moments at last night’s Academy Awards.  From that unforgettable Best Picture mix up to the best tour bus stop of all time, there was a lot to take in.

But, at the Academy Awards, everyone has to bring their A game (perhaps the guy who handed Warren Beatty the envelope did not get this memo). One area where everyone steps up to play ball is in fashion and we all saw some pretty incredible looks last night.

Our best dressed list included Taraji P. Hensen who brought old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet and Emma Stone who channeled her movie’s theme in a stunning gold flapper number.

But not everyone can land on our best dressed list.  Some of the ladies who did not quite make the cut this year include ladies in yellow/gold Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann and Jessica Biel.

Want to know who else didn’t quite make the cut? Check out our list here!

