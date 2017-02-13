The worst dressed at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Not everyone can be a winner on Grammy night, unfortunately.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and not everyone in the city of stars sparkled like one should.

The Grammy’s always allows for more freedom in fashion. Over the years we have seen deep, deep plunges (thank you J Lo) and even a man dressed as the Pope as an accessory on the red carpet (shout out to Nicki Minaj).

And this year, there were some stand out moments that did not quite make the best list. There were people dressed like Robots by their own (wrong) choice (and no, it was not Daft Punk) and there was even a dress that channeled the ball pit at Chuckie Cheese. Needless to say, music’s biggest night was wild in the fashion department.

Check out our worst dressed list from the 2017 Grammys to see who may need to fire their stylists immediately!