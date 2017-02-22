NYC-based rapcore group, Xombie, formed back in 2010. The members are comprised of Atom Crews/Adam Cruz (lead vocals), Roy Galvan (lead guitar), Robert Fishkin (lead guitar), Mike “Cadillac” Martabano (bass) and Eric Castillo (drums). The band has amassed nearly 100,000 streams on Spotify last year and have completed three EP’s, with Capital X being their latest musical endeavor, released back in July 2014.

“Might As Well” is a brand new single from Xombie. Loud with engulfing guitar riffs that accompanies a powerful rapping style from Atom Crews, the bombastic, energetic vibe will really get audiences worked up. Propelled from an underlying force running beneath the gamut of this track, the whirlwind of rhymes that gets spewed from Atom Crews’ mic is a system of undulating guitar refrains and fast drums, all done in stellar style. Keeping time with the tempo is Martabano on bass, who really revs up the track with his charged rhythms.

The highly-galactic track, “Might As Well,” is the first single coming from the Xombie’s upcoming album, Super Cell. The group has since completed their fourth album, which is set to be released in June 2017. The album was produced by Eric Castillo and mastered by John Naclerio of Nada Recording Studio.