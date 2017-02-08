Zayn Malik defends Gigi Hadid after racist allegations

After a video surfaced of model Gigi Hadid mimicking those of Asian descent, the spotlight quickly turned to her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, for a response.

The former One Direction member took to Twitter to support his girlfriend replying to a comment pointing out that he himself is of Asian descent, writing “trust me.. she likes asians ;)[thumbs up].”

@KristopherRod trust me.. she likes asians 😉 👍🏽 — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

The video, which sparked these allegations in the first place, was made public by Gigi’s model sister, Bella, via Snapchat and was taken down shortly after the accusations ensued. The video in question showed Gigi squatting down next to a small chocolate Buddha figure and squinting.

While many were offended by the video, Malik, being of Pakistani descent, seemingly had no problem with it.

Gigi is no stranger to backlash from social media. In November, the model was similarly attacked for her impersonation of First Lady Melania Trump while hosting the American Music Awards.