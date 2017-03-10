One thing that we all struggle with is that our closet space never seems to be enough. But that is not the case for most of Hollywood A-lister’s closets. In fact, their closets will make your wardrobe feel undeniably small.

Many celebrities like the Kardashians don’t have to struggle for closet space and some stars organize their closets by shoes, athletic clothes and accessories. Even some of our favorite fashionistas spend more time in their closets than their kitchens, bedrooms or living rooms.

Not only do their closets reflect their personal styles, but they also say something about their personalities. Not to mention that every celebrity has a staple item in their closet. Whether we’re talking about shoes, designer bags or accessories, you will find it on display.

We’re taking a snoop into the lives of some of the biggest and our most favorite stars’ closets to get a sneak peak into some of the best and most fashionable celebrity wardrobes!