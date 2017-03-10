10 movies everyone should watch on St. Patrick’s Day

Every year on March 17, people around the world eat corned beef and cabbage, while double fisting pints of Guinness to properly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll admit these are great traditions, but what if we told you there was something better to do on this holiday (whether you’re Irish or not).

Okay you caught us, there’s nothing better than the traditional St. Patty’s celebrations, but we have an idea of what you can do in addition. There have been many media adaptations celebrating and portraying both St. Patrick’s Day and the Irish culture itself. Yes, that includes movies so we’ve complied a list of the top 10 movies everyone should watch on this day.

In honor of another year of finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, here’s the best movies to watch on St. Patrick’s Day.