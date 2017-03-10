10 movies everyone should watch on St. Patrick’s Day

Credit: YouTube

10 movies everyone should watch on St. Patrick’s Day
March 17 10:59 2017
Prev1 of 11Next

Every year on March 17, people around the world eat corned beef and cabbage, while double fisting pints of Guinness to properly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll admit these are great traditions, but what if we told you there was something better to do on this holiday (whether you’re Irish or not).

Okay you caught us, there’s nothing better than the traditional St. Patty’s celebrations, but we have an idea of what you can do in addition. There have been many media adaptations celebrating and portraying both St. Patrick’s Day and the Irish culture itself. Yes, that includes movies so we’ve complied a list of the top 10 movies everyone should watch on this day.

In honor of another year of finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, here’s the best movies to watch on St. Patrick’s Day.

Prev1 of 11Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Hannah Kaiser
Hannah Kaiser

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

The top 18 must see Oscar-nominated films

The top 18 must see Oscar-nominated films

Ranking the Best Picture Oscar nominees

Ranking the Best Picture Oscar nominees

Top 15 must see romantic comedies

Top 15 must see romantic comedies

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.