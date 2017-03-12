12 reasons to love peanut butter on National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day!

Credit: YouTube
If you didn’t already know today, March 1, is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day! Although one day is simply not enough to indulge on this sweet treat! But if you’re obsessed with the creamy, nutty protein-filled spread, today is your day to celebrate.
In addition to being every kid’s favorite sandwich filling, peanut butter offers some serious nutritional value to everyone’s diet. Not only is it full of healthy fats but it also has heart benefits that may increase cardio function. According to the world’s healthiest foods, it also helps protect people from age-related cognitive decline.
So, in order for you to mentally prepare yourself for this list of reasons to love peanut butter, you should know fun facts about the yummy paste. According to the National Day Calendar:
So whether you love to pair, mix or add peanut butter to your favorite foods, be sure to give extra love and appreciation to this special paste today.
