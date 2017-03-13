2017 Kid’s Choice Awards Winners

Saturday night, March 11 kids across the country got their slime on for the 2017 Kid’s Choice Awards hosted by John Cena.
Following are Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards winners:
TELEVISION
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
Henry Danger
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
Fuller House
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
MOVIES
Favorite Movie
Ghostbusters
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Animated Movie
Finding Dory
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Favorite Villain
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
BFFs (Best Friends Forever)
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Favorite Frenemies
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Most Wanted Pet*
Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#Squad*
Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
MUSIC
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Singer
Selena Gomez
Favorite Song
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Video*
Juju on That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist*
Calvin Harris
Favorite Soundtrack*
Suicide Squad
Favorite Viral Music Artist*
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star*
Little Mix
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2017
