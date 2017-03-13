2017 Kid’s Choice Awards Winners

2017 Kid’s Choice Awards Winners
March 13 07:55 2017

Saturday night, March 11 kids across the country got their slime on for the 2017 Kid’s Choice Awards hosted by John Cena.

Following are Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards winners:

TELEVISION

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Henry Danger 

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

Fuller House 

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent 

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants 

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger) 

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

 

MOVIES

 Favorite Movie

Ghostbusters 

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters) 

Favorite Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters) 

Favorite Animated Movie

Finding Dory 

Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory) 

Favorite Villain

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) 

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War) 

BFFs (Best Friends Forever)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence) 

Favorite Frenemies

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia) 

Most Wanted Pet*

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad*

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

 

MUSIC

 Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony 

Favorite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes 

Favorite Female Singer

Selena Gomez 

Favorite Song

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign 

Favorite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots 

Favorite Music Video*

Juju on That Beat Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall 

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist*

Calvin Harris 

Favorite Soundtrack*

Suicide Squad 

Favorite Viral Music Artist*

JoJo Siwa 

Favorite Global Music Star*

Little Mix

 

OTHER CATEGORIES:

 

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2017

Check out some of the night’s best moments –





