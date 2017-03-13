2017 Kid’s Choice Awards Winners

Saturday night, March 11 kids across the country got their slime on for the 2017 Kid’s Choice Awards hosted by John Cena.

Following are Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards winners:

TELEVISION

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Henry Danger

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

Fuller House

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

MOVIES

Favorite Movie

Ghostbusters

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Animated Movie

Finding Dory

Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Favorite Villain

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

BFFs (Best Friends Forever)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Favorite Frenemies

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Most Wanted Pet*

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad*

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

MUSIC

Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Singer

Selena Gomez

Favorite Song

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Music Video*

Juju on That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist*

Calvin Harris

Favorite Soundtrack*

Suicide Squad

Favorite Viral Music Artist*

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star*

Little Mix

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2017

Check out some of the night’s best moments –

