44th Annual Daytime Emmy Award Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

CBS leads the charge with 70 nominations. Followed by them in a not-even-close race are ABC (38) and NBC (36). Netflix picked up 26 nominations, as did PBS. Amazon grabbed 50 nominations, while HBO got 10.

The soap operas, in nomination order are – The Young and the Restless 25, The Bold and the Beautiful 23, General Hospital 23 and Days of Our Lives 22.

Sesame Street grabbed 10 nominations, while The Ellen DeGeneres Show got 8.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Here is the full list of nominations:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis, General Hospital)

Gina Tognoni (Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless)

Heather Tom (Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jess Walton (Jill Abbott, The Young and the Restless)

Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos, General Hospital)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives)

Vincent Irizarry (Deimos Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives)

Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Stacy Haiduk (Patty Williams, The Young and the Restless)

Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Finola Hughes (Anna Devane, General Hospital)

Kate Mansi (Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives)

Kelly Sullivan (Sage Newman, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives)

Steve Burton (Dylan McAvoy, The Young and the Restless)

Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos, General Hospital)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos Rivera/Dr. Joe Rivera, General Hospital)

James Reynolds (Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital)

Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Hunter King (Summer Newman, The Young and the Restless)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle Hayes, General Hospital)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos, General Hospital)

Pierson Fodé (Thomas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful)

James Lastovic (Joey Johnson, Days of Our Lives)

Tequan Richmond (TJ Ashford, General Hospital)

Anthony Turpel (R.J. Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Celebrity Name Game

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Hot Bench

Judge Mathis

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

On-Contact

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The Dr. Oz Show

The Chew

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

Harry

The Real

Live With Kelly

The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The View

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maury

Live With Kelly

The Talk