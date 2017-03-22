44th Annual Daytime Emmy Award Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
CBS leads the charge with 70 nominations. Followed by them in a not-even-close race are ABC (38) and NBC (36). Netflix picked up 26 nominations, as did PBS. Amazon grabbed 50 nominations, while HBO got 10.
The soap operas, in nomination order are – The Young and the Restless 25, The Bold and the Beautiful 23, General Hospital 23 and Days of Our Lives 22.
Sesame Street grabbed 10 nominations, while The Ellen DeGeneres Show got 8.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis, General Hospital)
Gina Tognoni (Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless)
Heather Tom (Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Jess Walton (Jill Abbott, The Young and the Restless)
Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos, General Hospital)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives)
Vincent Irizarry (Deimos Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives)
Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Stacy Haiduk (Patty Williams, The Young and the Restless)
Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Finola Hughes (Anna Devane, General Hospital)
Kate Mansi (Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives)
Kelly Sullivan (Sage Newman, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives)
Steve Burton (Dylan McAvoy, The Young and the Restless)
Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos, General Hospital)
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos Rivera/Dr. Joe Rivera, General Hospital)
James Reynolds (Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital)
Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Hunter King (Summer Newman, The Young and the Restless)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle Hayes, General Hospital)
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos, General Hospital)
Pierson Fodé (Thomas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful)
James Lastovic (Joey Johnson, Days of Our Lives)
Tequan Richmond (TJ Ashford, General Hospital)
Anthony Turpel (R.J. Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
On-Contact
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
Harry
The Real
Live With Kelly
The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
Live With Kelly
The Talk
