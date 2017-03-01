ABC unveils DWTS cast for season 24

Season 24 of Dancing with The Stars premieres on ABC in 19 days and we’ve got all the info you need on who will be competing on the show this season.
Viall,36, a software sales executive from Milwaukee who is known for appearing The Bachelor, is teaming up with pro dancer Murgatroyd,30. Murgatroyd previously appeared on the popular reality dance show and won.
Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Morris,30, who is known for her role as Brittany on Glee,is partnering with Chmerkovskiy,37, who is returning after a brief hiatus.
The Olympic gold-medalist, 19, is joining Farber, a 34 year-old Russian pro dancer.
The Olympic figure skater,47, who won a silver medal at the 1994 games, is teaming up with Chigvintsev, 34, who’s competitor last season was Brad
Something you may not know about Charo is that she has an upper hand against all the other contestants this season. This upper hand is Dancing with the Stars experience. She previously appeared on the show to coach Pamela Anderson. She will be partnering with Motsepe,27.
Valentin, 30, the reigning champ, will be working with the Fifth Harmony member Kordei, 20, who is already experienced with choreography.
45 year-old Erika Giradi, who is better known by her stage name Erika Jayne, has experience as a singer. Hopefully Savchenkno’s,33, success with Jana Kramer during season 23, will help him get to the finals.
The former Saturday Night Live actor Chris Kattan,46, is known for his dance moves in A Night at the Roxbury but will those dance moves translate to the Dancing with the Stars dance floor? Only time will tell when he teams up with Witney Carson.
Burgess, 31, was extremely close to winning last season with IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. This time she will once again be working with an extreme sports star in the form of Professional Bull Rider Bonner Bolton, 29. Hopefully, they can form a similar relationship that will take them all the way to the finals.
David Ross & Lindsay Arnold
23-year-old Arnold is swapping professional sports leagues this season! Last season she made it to the finals with football star Calvin Johnson Jr. Now, she’ll be dancing with retired Chicago Cubs catcher Ross, 39.
We pity the fool who is not dancing with Mr. T, 64. Luckily, 40 year-old Herjavec will be. Herjavec previously competed against her husband Robert Herjavec.
The running back Jennings, 31, will be teaming up with Slater,28. Last year Slater was sent home early but fans are excited to see her back again this season.