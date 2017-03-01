ABC unveils DWTS cast for season 24

March 01 18:13 2017

Season 24 of Dancing with The Stars premieres on ABC in 19 days and we’ve got all the info you need on who will be competing on the show this season.

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd

Viall,36, a software sales executive from Milwaukee who is known for appearing The Bachelor, is teaming up with pro dancer Murgatroyd,30. Murgatroyd previously appeared on the popular reality dance show and won.

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Morris,30, who is known for her role as Brittany on Glee,is partnering with Chmerkovskiy,37, who is returning after a brief hiatus.

Simone Biles & Sasha Farbrer

The Olympic gold-medalist, 19, is joining Farber, a 34 year-old Russian pro dancer.

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev

The Olympic figure skater,47, who won a silver medal at the 1994 games, is teaming up with  Chigvintsev, 34, who’s competitor last season was Brad

Charo & Keo Motsepe

Something you may not know about Charo is that she has an upper hand against all the other contestants this season. This upper hand is Dancing with the Stars experience. She previously appeared on the show to coach Pamela Anderson. She will be partnering with Motsepe,27.

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Valentin, 30, the reigning champ, will be working with the Fifth Harmony member Kordei, 20, who is already experienced with choreography.

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko

45 year-old Erika Giradi, who is better known by her stage name Erika Jayne, has experience as a singer. Hopefully Savchenkno’s,33, success with Jana Kramer during season 23, will help him get to the finals.

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson

The former Saturday Night Live actor Chris Kattan,46, is known for his dance moves in A Night at the Roxbury but will those dance moves translate to the Dancing with the Stars dance floor? Only time will tell when he teams up with Witney Carson.

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess

Burgess, 31, was extremely close to winning last season with IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. This time she will once again be working with an extreme sports star in the form of Professional Bull Rider Bonner Bolton, 29. Hopefully, they can form a similar relationship that will take them all the way to the finals.

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold

23-year-old Arnold is swapping professional sports leagues this season! Last season she made it to the finals with football star Calvin Johnson Jr. Now, she’ll be dancing with retired Chicago Cubs catcher Ross, 39.

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec

We pity the fool who is not dancing with Mr. T, 64. Luckily, 40 year-old Herjavec will be. Herjavec previously competed against her husband Robert Herjavec.

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater

The running back Jennings, 31, will be teaming up with Slater,28. Last year Slater was sent home early but fans are excited to see her back again this season.

