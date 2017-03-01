ABC unveils DWTS cast for season 24

Season 24 of Dancing with The Stars premieres on ABC in 19 days and we’ve got all the info you need on who will be competing on the show this season.

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd

Viall,36, a software sales executive from Milwaukee who is known for appearing The Bachelor, is teaming up with pro dancer Murgatroyd,30. Murgatroyd previously appeared on the popular reality dance show and won.

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Morris,30, who is known for her role as Brittany on Glee,is partnering with Chmerkovskiy,37, who is returning after a brief hiatus.

Simone Biles & Sasha Farbrer

The Olympic gold-medalist, 19, is joining Farber, a 34 year-old Russian pro dancer.

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev

The Olympic figure skater,47, who won a silver medal at the 1994 games, is teaming up with Chigvintsev, 34, who’s competitor last season was Brad

Charo & Keo Motsepe

Something you may not know about Charo is that she has an upper hand against all the other contestants this season. This upper hand is Dancing with the Stars experience. She previously appeared on the show to coach Pamela Anderson. She will be partnering with Motsepe,27.

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Valentin, 30, the reigning champ, will be working with the Fifth Harmony member Kordei, 20, who is already experienced with choreography.

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko

45 year-old Erika Giradi, who is better known by her stage name Erika Jayne, has experience as a singer. Hopefully Savchenkno’s,33, success with Jana Kramer during season 23, will help him get to the finals.