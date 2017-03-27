Adam Sandler has four new films in the works for Netflix

It looks like we won’t be seeing Adam Sandler on the big screen anytime soon. This is because he has exclusively signed on with Netflix.

With The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over already on his Netflix resume, Sandler is about to drop his latest film Sandy Wexler on April 14. His new Netflix contract would allow him to produce four more films, according to Rolling Stone.

His first two at-home streaming films were not favored by critics. However, the revenue it brought in for Netflix is enough for them to continue working with Sandler, a big time Hollywood actor who has chosen to bypass movie theaters all together now.

Related: Adam Sandler’s ‘The Ridiculous 6’ is now Netflix’s most successful movie ever

In a statement with Variety, Sandler explained, “Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them.”

He also said, “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see.”

This deal was made in collaboration with Sandler’s Happy Madison production company. It’s his company that will actually produce the movies. But thanks to this streaming service, he will now have permission to make whatever kinds of films he wants. He won’t have the same restrictions he would have from movie theaters. There are said to be a total of eight films that the actor will produce with Netflix.

Trailer for Sandy Wexler can be seen below: