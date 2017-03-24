Adele pays tribute to victims of London terror attack (Video)

British singing sensation Adele took the stage for a concert in Auckland, New Zealand after she heard the news that there was a terrorist attack in London on Wednesday and paid tribute to the victims.

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us,” she told the crowd.”I feel very far away and very strange not being at home. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family.

“Everyone I know is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine,” she said referencing the four victims that were killed. “So let’s dedicate this to them tonight and to my hometown, which is my soulmate.”

The songstress, who was visibly emotional, then performed a beautiful rendition of her song “Make You Feel My Love” and dedicated it to those who lost their lives.

On March 22, the terrorist attack occurred outside the Houses of Parliament when an assailant wearing black drove a vehicle into several pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, leaving dozens injured and four people dead. That attacker was then fatally shot by police.