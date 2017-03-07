Adele freaks out during concert when mosquito attacks her (Video)

Adele is not a fan of bugs and like many of us freaks out when they are in her space. Over the weekend the singer proved just how much she dislikes them when one interrupted her during her concert in Australia.

The “Hello” singer was speaking to her audience at her show in Brisbane on Sunday, March 5, when a mosquito bit her.

Adele let out a scream when she spotted the insect on her.

“There’s a bug on me! I’m sorry, I’m not Australian. I don’t like bugs.It just sucking my blood. It was sucking my blood!” she exclaimed as she ran away from that area of the stage.

Just when she thought the coast was clear more bugs got in the songtress’ way

“Ah, they’re everywhere,” she shrieked. “They’re all trying to kill me. Oh, how embarrassing, sh**, f***. That scared the life out of me.”

This time sure reminded us of another time when Adele freaked after a bat went flying by her. The creature crashed her concert while she was performing in Mexico City.

“Oh my God, it’s a f**king bat. Welcome to Mexico,” she yelled jokingly to the crowd in attendance there. “It’s true, I’m happy to be here, but a f**king bat, Jesus Christ!”

In the end, the singer and all the creatures that stopped by her concert were left unharmed.