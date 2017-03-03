Alabama theater call off ‘Beauty and the Beast’ premiere due to ‘gay moment’

A drive-in movie theater in Alabama has said they pulled its upcoming showings of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast due to “gay moment,” whilst actor Josh Gad claims the “script didn’t say LeFou is gay.”

Owners of the Henagar Drive-In Movie Theater released a statement on their Facebook on Friday that they would be canceling their scheduled screenings of Disney’s new live-action Beauty and the Beast because of its rumored “gay moment,” citing their reasons as religious.

“For those that do not know ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is ‘premiering’ their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie ‘there will be a surprise for same-sex couples.’ If we cannot take our 11-year-old grand daughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it,” wrote a staff member of the Henagar theater.

“We are first and foremost Christians,” their post continued, “…We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!”

Gad, who plays LeFou in Disney’s upcoming remake, claimed “there was nothing in the script that said ‘LeFou is gay.” He made that statement on the red carpet world premiere of Beauty and the Beast in L.A. on Thursday.

Gad agreed that LeFou was now a more well-rounded character providing a more pivotal role for Gaston in Disney’s upcoming film, who “explores his own feelings and sexuality. What was most important to me was taking a character that is wonderful and so iconic, but is defined by cartoon conceits in the (original) movie,” continued Gad, “… and expanding on that, giving him dimension, making him human.”

Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson, opens up in theaters March 17.

The official trailer for the film can be watched below.