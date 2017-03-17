Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski eloped

Now Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are added to the growing list of celebrities to hold secret weddings this year.

On Thursday night during an appearance on the The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sadoski, 40, let it out that he and Seyfried, 31, had already tied the knot. Corden was congratulating Sadoksi on his engagement when he held up his hand to reveal his wedding band and referred to Seyfried as “my wife.”

“We eloped… ” Sadoski said of the wedding that took place on Sunday, “we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing … We had a great day. It was perfect.”

The bride and groom wrote their own vows and Seyfried’s dog Finn was a witness. Sadoski gushed about his bride to Corden saying, “she’s the person I love, admire and respect the most in the world”, causing The Late Late Show host to tear up.

Last month, in Vogue Australia Seyfried talked about her small nuptial-plans and not wanting to make her wedding a huge affair.

“I don’t want to be the center of attention,” the actress insisted on not wearing the traditional white wedding gown. “I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I’ve played a bride a billion times.”

So it seems a small, elopement-style wedding was just what suited the couple, who will be parents for the first time later this year.

Sadoski gushed about his pregnant wife saying, “I’m more excited to be a father with Amanda as my partner than I’ve ever been about anything in my entire life,” he exclaimed on Harry Connick Jr.’s show. “I couldn’t be more proud of her for who she is as a mom already.”