Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcome first child

March 25 09:34 2017

There’s a 30 percent chance that Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just had a baby!

E! News exclusively revealed the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby girl, only a week after they announced their surprise marriage. The pregnancy was revealed to the public back in November.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski eloped!

Seyfried has wanted children for a long time, revealing to Marie Claire in 2015, “That’s what I feel. I’ve been feeling it for like, two years. I’m not ready but nobody’s ready. It changes everything… so how you can ever be ready for that?”

Sadoski revealed how the couple eloped on The Late Late Show. “We eloped… ” he said. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing … We had a great day. It was perfect.”





Hannah Kaiser
Hannah Kaiser

