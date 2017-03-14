There was an amazing ‘O.C.’ reunion on the set of ‘Nashville’

Is it Chrismukkah already?!

The O.C. may have ended its four-season run over 10 years ago, but Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack just gave us a Newport Beach reunion that Seth Cohen would be proud of.

Bilson, who played Summer Roberts on the CW series, has been newly cast on the CMT drama Nashville for the remainder of the season, along with Kaitlin Doubleday. The casting moves were made following the departure of the show’s star, Connie Britton, when she was killed off in a car accident.

Bilson announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of Nashville’s Highway 65 Records. However, the real excitement came through a photo with her and her O.C. costar. “‘welcome to Nashville B****……'” she writes, “‘this is how it’s done in Tennessee’ @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt,”

The caption refers to an iconic line spoken by Carmack in The O.C.‘s pilot episode. Carmack’s character, Luke Ward, fights new guy, Ryan Atwood and yells the famous line, “Welcome to the O.C. bitch!”

