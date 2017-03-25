Not only was Amy Schumer a riot in Trainwreck, but she also had us cracking up about her funny oral sex story experience. In fact, the actress shared the juicy details about her boyfriend Ben Hanisch, which proved how normal their relationship is.

In a new interview with British Glamour, the 35-year-old comedian got personal and told the magazine an awkward oral sex moment between her and Hanisch.

She shared, “I went down on Ben this morning and he yawned. It was an accident, but we were both just dying laughing.”

“When I’m down there, if it’s more than a minute, it’s his birthday or something,” she joked with the magazine.

The two have been dating for over a year. In fact, Hanisch recently moved from Chicago to live with Schumer in New York City.

According to E! News she also revealed, “He’s very protective of me. Like, not overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them.”

Hanisch might be the perfect match for Schumer’s wild personality. “He’s really cool,” Schumer said.

Schumer explained that Hanisch is the perfect person she to take to events. Not only would he take in his surroundings, but he also would support her regardless of the people around them.

“When I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?,’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’,” Schumer said. “I’m so lucky that I met him. And he hadn’t seen any of my work before we met…”

That was quite a surprise to learn.

In fact, Schumer said that being famous was more “distracting” and “embarrassing for everyone.”

“I’m conscious for the people I’m with. Now when I go outside, I get photographed by the paparazzi.”

Schumer had been on the rise for a couple years now and had worked with people like John Cena to Bill Hader. And there are more people she would like to kiss onscreen in the future like Tom Hardy or Idris Elba.

“I mean, this is just a list of who I wanna sleep with, right?”